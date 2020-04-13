NUIG survey finds most people feel others have not changed behaviors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The majority of people don’t believe others have changed their behaviours enough in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a new survey by NUI Galway and Dublin City University.

The survey found 75 percent of Irish people feel they’ve changed their behaviour in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, just 37 percent of people surveyed felt that others have changed their behaviour during that time.

92 per cent of people said they understand the measures around social distancing and 85 per cent of people said they have adapted their behaviour at home.

