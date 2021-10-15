NUIG SU President says housing crisis forcing students to choose between food or rent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The housing crisis in Galway is so dire that for many students, it’s come down to a choice between rent or food.

That’s according to Students Union President, Róisín Ni Lochlainn.

She says there are “sky-high” record numbers on student housing waiting lists this year – while hundreds more are on waiting lists for hostels.

It comes as a recent constituency meeting held by Labour heard that some students are left with no option but to access homelessness services.

Róisín Ni Lochlainn says for the students who can find accommodation, many still cannot afford the high rents