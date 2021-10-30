NUIG study to identify care needs of LGBT people with dementia

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new research project has been launched at NUI Galway to help service providers better understand the care needs of older LGBT+ people with dementia.

The team will work with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland to develop recommendations to help improve services and supports.

It comes as the 2016 LGBT Ireland Report showed that 40 percent of older LGBT+ adults in Ireland do not disclose their sexuality or gender identity to healthcare providers due to fear of discrimination.

Part of the new research project involves a survey for LGBT+ people aged 50 or over, those who are partner-caregivers, and others.

Further information can be found on the NUI Galway website.