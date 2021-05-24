NUIG study to focus on how teenagers are ‘living and learning’ through Covid-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study being undertaken at NUI Galway will explore how teenagers are coping with ‘living and learning’ throughout Covid-19.

The study – carried out by the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre and the School of Education – will focus on young people between 12 and 18 years of age.

It aims to help create wellbeing and educational supports for young people and their parents, as they transition back to school.

The study will chart their experience in real-time through a series of regular focused webinars, interviews and digital questionaires.

Ultimately, the project will lead to an intervention phase where “catch-up” supports will be launched in selected schools based on the findings of the study.



