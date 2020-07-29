NUIG study shows pandemic negatively impacted children’s learning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway study has shown a majority of Irish children feel their learning was negatively impacted by homeschooling during the pandemic.

According to the Irish Times, the data gathered by NUIG academics and the National Parents Council shows learning outside of the classroom also affected the mental health of some second-level students.

52 per cent of primary school children said they learned less at home than in school with 72 per cent of secondary pupils reporting the same.

65 per cent of second-level students said their interest in school decreased over the homeschooling period.

Meanwhile, 15 per cent of secondary pupils said homeschooling had a very negative effect on their mental health, while 30 per cent said it had a slightly negative impact.

17 per cent reported a positive effect on their mental health.

Only 4 per cent of post-primary students said they’re not looking forward to returning to school.