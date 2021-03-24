NUIG study reveals complications for patients requiring respiratory life support

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study led by NUIG has found 40% of critically ill patients who undergo tracheal intubation to support their breathing suffer a life-threatening complication

The research involved almost 3,000 critically ill men and women and was carried out across 29 countries.

The study was carried out from October 2018 to July 2019 and aimed to determine the risk of adverse events arising from the invasive procedure of tracheal intubation – where a tube is inserted via the mouth into the windpipe.

Key findings include that over 45% of patients experienced at least one life-threatening complication following intubation.

Some 42% of patients suffered severe cardiovascular instability.

John Laffey, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at NUI Galway and Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine at University Hospital Galway, was co-author of the study.

He says placing a critically-ill patient on a ventilator is one of the most common forms of life support we can offer someone in intensive care but in order to provide this treatment clinicians have to perform tracheal intubation.

He adds a better knowledge and understanding of the complications associated with this procedure is of particular importance as we respond to the impact of Covid-19.

The study sheds light in areas of practice that need improvement and will likely lead to better patient outcomes.