NUIG study identifies how periods of anger and upset trigger stroke events

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study carried out at NUI Galway has identified how periods of upset and anger can trigger stroke events.

The suspected triggers have been identified as part of the global INTERSTROKE study, which is co-led by Professor Martin O’ Donnell, Professor of Neurovascular Medicine.

It analysed over 13 thousand cases in 32 countries around the world, including Ireland

Stroke is a leading global cause of death or disability.

Every year, approximately 7,500 Irish people have a stroke, and around 2 thousand die as a result.

Stroke prevention is a key priority for healthcare professionals – though it remains difficult to predict when a stroke will occur.

Researchers at NUI Galway say many studies focus on medium to long-term exposures, such as hypertension, obesity, or smoking.

A new study carried out at the university analysed patterns in patients who suffered ischemic stroke, the most common type, as well as intracerebral haemorrhage, which is less common.

It found that 1 in 11 survivors experienced a period of anger or upset in the hour leading up to the event – while 1 in 20 had engaged in heavy physical exertion.

The report concludes that anger or emotional upset was linked to a 30% increase in risk of stroke for one hour after an episode.

Meanwhile, brief heavy physical exertion was linked to a 60% increase in risk of brain haemorrhage for up to an hour afterwards.

The message is that while healthy lifestyles incorporating regular physical activity and avoidance of longer-term unhealthy behaviors are the best way to prevent stroke, there are certain triggers that considerably increase the short-term risk.