NUIG study finds using mobile gambling for social interaction can lead to problem gambling

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUIG study has found engaging in mobile gambling for social interaction can lead to problem gambling.

The research by the J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics was based on a global sample of 327 people who use gambling apps on a weekly basis.

The study focused specifically on mobile gambling, whereby people gamble online using their smartphones through specially designed apps and websites.

It found that mobile gambling differs from more traditional forms of gambling due to its constant accessibility.

Researchers state that using gambling apps to facilitate social interaction and avoid boredom are key motivations for problem gamblers, but not for non-problem gamblers.

Lead author of the study, Dr Eoin Whelan says the pandemic and the lockdowns that followed have led to a surge in people gambling through their smartphones.