NUIG study finds traces of microplastic in 90% of coastlines surveyed across Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study by researchers from NUI Galway has found traces of microplastics in 90% of the coastlines surveyed nationwide.

The team from the university’s Earth and Ocean Science department analysed 87 locations across the country as part of the investigation.

Researchers from NUIG’s Ryan Institute carried-out an extensive study on the microplastic content of sediments at 87 locations designated as Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas around the Irish coastline.

Microplastics were detected in 79 of the 87 locations studies; representing 90% of all the samples analysed.

The study showed that microplastic abundance was closely related with distance from known sources and concentrations were greater on the shore between tides

It was found that the most common plastic colour observed was clear followed by blue, white and black.

Researchers say the study provides an insight into the state of microplastic debris in Irish coastal sediments and a baseline for further research and policy making towards marine litter and in particular micro-litter in Ireland.