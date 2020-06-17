NUIG study finds nine out of 10 school children have experienced sunburn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report led by NUIG and the Institute of Public Health has found nine out of 10 schoolchildren have experienced at least one episode of sunburn.

The study examines children’s exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun and sunbeds, UV skin protection behaviours, and sunburn and will be used to inform the National Skin Cancer Prevention Plan.

The report found that eight out of 10 schoolchildren reported wearing sunscreen, while seven out of 10 reported using sunglasses on sunny days.

However, the adoption of other sun protection measures, like covering up, wearing hats and avoiding peak UV hours, were less consistent.

Dr. Helen McAvoy, co-author of the report, says the message to protect skin when outdoors has never been more important as people spend more time outside during the Covid-19 restrictions….