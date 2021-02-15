NUIG study finds LGBT+ teens twice as likely to take part in volunteer work

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway study has found that LGBT+ teens are twice as likely to be involved in volunteer work.

The findings are part of investigations by the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) Ireland team, based in the Health Promotion Research Centre at the University.

Of the 3,354 young people participating in the study, 3% reported being attracted to the same sex, while 6.3% said they are attracted to both boys and girls.

A report on the study has revealed that bisexual youth were more likely than other groups to be discriminated against based on their age and gender.

It also found that bisexual youth were less likely than their heterosexual peers to report high family support or having a caring adult whom they can trust, while being half as likely to feel valued and respected.

Analysis also showed that lesbian and gay young people were almost twice as likely to report often taking part in volunteer work.

Co-author of the report Dr Elena Vaughan says the research suggests LGBT+ teens may be driven to fight against injustice through volunteering due to their own experiences with discrimination…

