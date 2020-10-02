NUIG study finds 96% of female politicians in Ireland have received hate mail or abusive social media messages

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A new study from NUI Galway has reported that 96 percent of the current and former female public representatives interviewed have received hate mail or abusive message on social media

One female politician was threatened with an acid attack, while another had human faeces thrown on her.

The report from the Galway University found three quarters of Irish female politicians say they’ve been threatened with physical violence online.

While, one in four say they’ve been verbally abused in public and 40 percent say they’ve been threatened with sexual violence.

