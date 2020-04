Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 90 percent of rivers checked for markers of e-coli across Ireland tested positive.

It’s part of the findings in a study carried out by NUI Galway into the presence of contamination in waterways.

56 percent of seawater samples and 75 percent of lake samples were found to have the disease which causes e-coli.

Professor Dearbhaile Morris from the school of medicine at NUIG says Ireland is worse than the EU average.

