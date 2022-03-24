NUIG Students’ Union works with policing committee in rolling out ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The NUIG Students’ Union is working to formally deliver a campaign which aims to make people feel safer on nights out in the city.

It’s part of its work in collaboration with the city joint policing sub committee on anti-social behaviour.

The ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign has already been rolled out formally in some other counties.

It functions as a code word where pubs and clubs provide a safe space when someone presents due to a vulnerable situation and asks for Angela.

City pubs such as An Púcán, HYDE and 1520 have already placed posters in their bars, with many other expected to roll out the campaign in the coming weeks and months.

NUIG SU President Róisín Nic Lochlainn told a meeting of the JPC that consent training is now the key next step for all pub staff.