NUIG Students’ Union referendum to vote on proposal to reduce student levy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway students will this week vote in an online referendum proposed by the Students’ Union to reduce the student levy.

If passed, it would reduce the amount paid by students and their families each year from €224 to €140.

The referendum looks to remove the €100 charge that students have been paying for the Sports Centre Building.

The Students’ Union says NUIG students have paid €20.8 million for the building to date which the group argues is well above the original agreed figure of €15.7 million.

The new restructured levy would remove this €100 charge and bring in a new student levy of €140 to allow for funding for sports clubs, societies and the Student Health Unit.

The online poll opens at 9am on Thursday and closes at 9pm.

Students will also vote to elect three full time SU Officers for the 2021/22 academic year.

Students’ Union President Pádraic Toomey says the SU has been working on the issue for years with the levy now the second highest nationwide….