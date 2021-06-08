NUIG Student’s Union President calls for coordinated response to outdoor gatherings in the city

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The NUI Galway Student’s Union President is calling for a coordinated response to outdoor gatherings in the city.

Pádraic Toomey says Galway City Council should work with the Student’s Union to find a safe way for young people to congregate outdoors.

It comes as there were large gatherings of young people across the city over the bank holiday weekend, in areas including Mainguard Street, near the Quincentennial Bridge and along the canal adjacent to the River Corrib at Bridge Street.

Pádraic Toomey has been joined in his appeal by Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers who says the Local Authority should install designated areas for outdoor drinking in the city, similar to ones which exist in cities such as Ohio and Vancouver.

Speaking last week, however, the City Manager Brendan McGrath said such a designated area would require an application to a Garda Superintendent accompanied with a management plan, with at least three weeks notice, and must concern a major sporting event, civic event or festival.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Pádraic Toomey said there must be someway that the City Council can find a better solution for young people.

He said the lack of organised areas is forcing these groups to gather in unsafe and unsuitable locations.