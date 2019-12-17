NUIG Students’ Union Outraged by University Foundation’s spending practises

Galway University Foundation has welcomed the publication of an inspection report from the Charities Regulator and has stressed it has fully addressed two areas where improvements were deemed necessary.

The charity has moved to highlight the finding that the Foundation was a ‘well run organisation’.

Meanwhile NUIG Students’ Union says the are outraged by University Foundation’s spending practises.

Student Union President Claire Austic told FYI Galway the whole student body has been let down by the foundation.