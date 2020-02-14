NUIG Students’ Union hits out at the university over rent cost

The NUI Galway students Union has hit out at the university over its decision to increase rent for on campus student accommodation.

NUIG, DCU and UCD are all increasing the cost of their on campus accommodation by 4 per cent – the maximum allowed by law.

At NUI Galway, the most expensive option is a double en-suite room at Goldcrest Village, which will set students back €7,317 for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Meanwhile, the cheapest option will be a twin bedroom at Corrib Village, which will cost €4,124.

The university attributes the rise to increased operating costs and the requirement for significant investment in the upgrade of the 30 year old Corrib Village, which has 764 beds.

Students Union President Claire Austick says rental costs are putting unfair pressure on students and parents alike – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…