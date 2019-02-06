NUIG Students’ Union hits out at rent increases at Menlo Park apartment complex

NUI Galway Students’ Union has hit out at rent increases at the Menlo Park apartment complex.

The apartments which are privately owned accommodate 140 NUIG students every year.

The union has warned that prices have been rising steadily but the increase this year has allegedly seen the price of a single ensuite room rise by 1390 euro compared to last year – an increase of 20%.

The group is calling on the Minister for Housing to move forward planned legislation which would extend the 4% rent cap rule to purpose built student accommodation.

At 2, hear Megan Reilly President of the Students’ Union as she argues students are being exploited as the city struggles with a housing crisis…