NUIG Students Union calls on accommodation providers to refund tenants forced to return home during coronavirus crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Large scale student accommodation providers should refund students forced to return home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s according to NUI Galway’s Student Union and the Union of Students in Ireland, who say landlord firms are refusing refunds to students no longer living in privately operated student buildings.

The student welfare organisations say many students have had to leave accommodation to self isolate or to care for vulnerable family members.

President of NUI Galway Students Union, Clare Austick says students shouldn’t be penalized for following HSE guidelines.

The USI says they’ve received many reports of students being evicted from digs style accommodation with little or no notice, with many not having alternative housing options.

