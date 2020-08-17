NUIG students report differing rules for different courses over returning to campus this semester

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Students at NUI Galway have reported differing rules for returning to campus this semester – depending on their courses.

One student told Galway Bay fm news that while NUI Galway has not informed them how the upcoming semester will operate as of yet – individual lecturers have been emailing their students.

The social sciences student has been informed by her lecturer that all of her classes will be carried out online.

Meanwhile, a medical student has been told that all lecturers will be carried out online while laboratories and tutorials will be carried out on campus.

NUI Galway has not yet responded to Galway Bay fm news for a comment.

President of the university’s Students’ Union, Padraic Toomey says they’re very concerned that students are being left in the dark.