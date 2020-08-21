NUIG students must sign pledge to follow public health guidelines before academic year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All students at NUI Galway must sign a pledge to follow public health guidelines before the upcoming semester.

The University says the community promise addresses the need for a deepened sense of maturity and responsibility through the academic year.

It has not clarified if there will be any penalties or enforcement for breaking the rules.

President of NUIG Ciaran Ó hÓgartaigh says it will be worded carefully.

