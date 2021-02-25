NUIG Student Union supports bill to protect student renters during pandemic

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Students Union at NUI Galway is voicing its support for a new bill aimed at protecting student renters during the pandemic.

The proposed bill is supported by Sinn Fein, Social Democrats, Labour Party, Solidarity-People Before Profit and Independents for Change.

Provisions in the bill include a waiver on rent for students who cannot access their accommodation due to local lockdowns, or changes to college start or finish dates.

It also asks that students be allowed to end leases and other rental contracts early in the case of further waves or lockdowns.

Other main points include no evictions of students during the Covid-19 pandemic, and no penalties for early termination of leases for Covid related reasons.

President of the Students Union at NUI Galway, Pádraic Toomey, says students have been subjected to very unfair circumstances this year…