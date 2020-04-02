NUIG Student Union President calls on operators of private student complexes to offer refunds during pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The NUIG Student Union President has called on the firms behind private student accommodation complexes to offer refunds due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Clare Austick has urged the private operators to refund students who have pre-paid rents for the academic term but are no longer in their accommodation due to the ongoing government restrictions.

It comes as most colleges and universities have agreed to provide refunds for those living in on-campus accommodation.

The NUIG student Union President says co-operation and compassion is needed at this time as students have also lost any form of income through part-time jobs due to lockdown measures….