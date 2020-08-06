NUIG Student Union President calls for clarity on returning to campus procedures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG Student Union President Padraic Twomey says the university must give students clear guidelines for how the campus will operate in September.

It comes as the roadmap for the re-opening of third level recommends the wearing of masks in lecture halls when social distancing isn’t possible.

It also recommends colleges to have alternative accommodation to deal with outbreaks in residences as they are “dense congregated settings” which are unsupervised, while students will be encouraged to look out for symptoms of others.

NUIG President Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh confirmed this week that the university will reopen on September 28th with a combination of online and in-person learning.

SU President Padraic Twomey argues that the university must provide face coverings if they are going to ask students to wear them.

He told Galway Talks there hasn’t been enough engagement with students ahead of next month’s planned reopening….