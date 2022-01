The Student Union at NUI Galway has moved to highlight the availability of various safety alarms and door alarms for purchase at its shop.

The union is creating awareness of safety measures in light of the tragic death of Aisling Murphy in Tullamore.

It comes as hospitality has fully reopened with greater numbers of students socialising at night.

Vice President Cora Clarke says the alarms are available at no major cost and may make many feel safer.