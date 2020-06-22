NUIG student survey finds only 3% brought sexual assault complaint to Gardai

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

An NUI Galway survey has found only three percent of students who say they were sexually assaulted in college took their complaint to Gardaí.

Some 6,000 students from 21 third-level institutions across the Republic of Ireland participated in the online survey which ran from February to April 2020.

It was a collaborative project between the Active* Consent team at NUI Galway and the Union of Students in Ireland.

The Sexual Experiences study found 29 percent of women, 10 percent of men and 28 percent non-binary students reported non consensual sex during their time at third level.

Of those, half of men, a third of women and a quarter of non-binary students said they hadn’t revealed the incident to anyone before the survey.

Róisín O’Donovan from the Union of Students in Ireland says awareness about the issue is on the rise on campus….