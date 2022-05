From Galway Bay FM newsroom- An NUI Galway student has won a national renewable energy bursary that will see him share €10 thousand with another winner.

Oranmore-native David Cotter was named as a co-recipient of the Niamh Burke Memorial Bursary 2022, alongside Aoife Stewart from Drogheda.

David Cotter is current undertaking a Masters in Global Environmental Economics at NUI Galway.