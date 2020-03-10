NUIG stresses NO confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus as it awaits student tests

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has moved to stress there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in its campus community and all University services are running as normal.

It comes as the University awaits HSE test results from a student who presented to the health unit yesterday.

Since last evening, reports have been circulating on social media of an alleged case in the Newcastle third level institution.

In a statement issued to students, the University stated there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in our campus community and all University services are running as normal.

The statement added that an individual presented to the Student Health Unit yesterday afternoon who was referred onwards to the HSE following initial triage.

The appropriate tests have since been carried out and the HSE should have the results later today.

The University was advised to deep clean a small area on campus, which has been carried out.

The University was further advised that closure of buildings was not appropriate or required at this time.

Students are advised that as the public health advice evolves over the coming days, the University’s COVID-19 Response Group will continue to meet and monitor the situation, and plan for any impact to the University community.