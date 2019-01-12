Current track
Title
Artist

NUIG start-ups secure 35 million euro in 2018

Written by on 12 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway start-ups secured 35 million euro in funding for innovation during 2018.

36 companies based at the university’s Business Innovation Centre now employ 173 people, an increase of 20 per cent since last year.

During the past year, NUIG signed over 60 project agreements with Irish SMEs and multinationals across a wide range of sectors.

These include advanced healthcare diagnostics and device manufacturing, food nutrition, energy optimisation and Internet of Things enabled solutions.

The EXPLORE programme at NUIG, where staff and students collaborate on innovative ideas, also supported 15 new projects in 2018.

Overall, NUIG start-ups secured 35 million euro between private equity investment and research funding over the past twelve months.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Several Galway schools take top awards at BT Young Scientist Awards

12 January 2019

0 0

Galway farmers received over 3 million euro in forestry payments last year

11 January 2019

0 0

Dunmore native recognised for literacy research

11 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Galway farmers received over 3 million euro in forestry payments last year

Thumbnail
Previous post

Campaigners disappointed with realignment plan for Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend