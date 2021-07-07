NUIG sponsors European clinical trials for groundbreaking treatment for heart disease

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has teamed up with a leading international medtech firm for a potentially ground-breaking clinical trial for the treatment of heart disease.

The collaboration with SINOMED will see a special new stent trialled at 30 hospitals across Europe.

The Pioneer IV trial will take place over several years in 30 hospitals centres across Europe, and will involve over 2,500 patients.

The trial is co-ordinated by the CORRIB Research Centre at NUI Galway and University Hospital Galway is the first European site to enrol patients.

It’ll use a newly patented stent known as the HT Supreme, which is designed to encourage rapid healing of the treated blood vessel.

It’s hoped this will reduce the reliance on some long-term medications such as blood thinners.

Medical professor at NUI Galway and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at UHG, Professor Faisal Sharif, is principal investigator on the trial in Ireland.