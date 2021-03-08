NUIG spin-out develops mask spray that blocks 99% of pathogens

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A medical technology spin-out at NUI Galway has developed a new barrier spray making re-usable masks up to 99% effective at blocking airborne pathogens and particles.

ProShield has been developed by scientists and researchers at Aquila Bioscience to create a safe, nanofibre protective coating on material, an added defence against airborne pathogens.

Inspired by the development of its first product, the ABD Device, a decontamination wipe, Aquila Bioscience successfully applied its signature Pathogen Capturing Technology to ProShield.

It contains microscopic velcro-like structures specifically designed to bind and neutralise harmful pathogens.

The scientifically developed technology was tested for its efficacy using a variety of fabric materials and its ability to capture and block airborne pathogens.

Results showed that the spray dramatically improved the efficacy of the fabric material to block pathogens by between 94% and 99.5%.