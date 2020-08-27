NUIG spin-out company wins contract to provide decontamination wipes to 4,000 education institutions

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An NUI Galway spin-out company has won a major contract to supply a key PPE decontamination product to the education sector.

Through winning this tender, Aquila Bioscience will be able to provide up to 4,000 educational institutions with its ABD wipes.

Anti Bioagent Decontamination or ABD wipes are highly effective against viruses such as Coronavirus and are free from alcohol, biocides and other toxic chemicals.

The innovative sterilising product has been developed in collaboration with the Czech University of Defence and Defence Forces Ireland.

Aquila Bioscience is an Irish life science company which was set up eight years ago by NUI Galway’s Vice President for Research and Innovation Professor Lokesh Joshi.

