NUIG sees huge demand for new Agricultural Science Course

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 500 students have applied for just 30 places available on a brand new Agricultural Science degree at NUI Galway.

The four year programme, due to start next month, returns to the college’s prospectus for the first time since the 1980s.

Students at the Galway campus will be able to study areas such as sustainable food production, environmental science and rural development.

Programme Director Cathal O' Donoghue says due to the level of demand for places, the college will certainly be looking at expanding capacity