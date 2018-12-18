NUIG seeks 1000 parents to take part in study
Written by GBFM News on 18 December 2018
NUI Galway is seeking 1,000 parents to take part in its online research.
The School of Psychology is looking at parents’ experiences of their children’s behaviour.
Fathers and mothers of children aged from two to 18 years are invited to take part in the study which focuses on how children’s relationship with their parents develops.
