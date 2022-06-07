NUIG seeking volunteers to teach English to Ukrainian refugees

Galway bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is appealing for volunteers to help teach English to Ukrainian refugees staying on campus.

The university says 100 people arrived in recent weeks and language support has proved difficult given a significant shortage of TEFL teachers.

Training, materials, rooms, and curriculum will be provided for morning and evening classes – and no qualifications are needed.

Those interested can contact Dr. Maeve Egan of the English Language Centre at NUI Galway at [email protected]

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dr. Egan says they’re looking for people of all ages – including teenagers.