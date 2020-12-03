NUIG secures international funding to explore how young people experience the climate crisis

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has secured €1.4 million in funding to explore how young people experience the current climate crisis.

A research team from the school of Geography is part of a consortium that have won a competitive international research funding award under the JPI Climate SOLSTICE initiative.

Starting this month the project will involve research teams from the UK, Ireland, Finland and Italy.

The researchers will work with young people, teachers, educational institutions and youth groups to understand how youth experience and make sense of climate complexity.

The study aims to create a framework that enables young people to express how their background and life experiences have played a role in shaping their worldview.

Co-lead researcher from NUIG Dr Gary Goggins says it’s vital that the voices of young people are heard as part of ongoing efforts to tackle climate change.