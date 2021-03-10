NUIG secures An Bord Pleanála approval for new pitches at Dangan

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG has secured approval from An Bord Pleanála for its plan to develop two new pitches at lands in Dangan.

The plan for a 3G pitch and a grassed GAA/soccer pitch as well as ball stop fencing and floodlighting received the backing of city planners in September, subject to eight conditions.

However it was later appealed to An Bord Pleanála with concerns where it was argued the application was effectively a case of ‘project-splitting’ from the overal N6 GCRR project.

The development at Dangan also provides for temporary changing room facilities and a shared access lane for emergency or maintenance vehicles and pedestrians during the construction phase should the proposed N6 city ring road project go ahead.

It was also argued that if NUIG is to proceed with the development in conjunction with the N6 ring road, residents would be surrounded by major infrastructure on two boundaries of the community.

This, it argued, has led to concerns over the possible environmental impact on homes and community, in terms of noise, light and protected wildlife.

In granting permission, An Bord Pleanála has attached 13 conditions.

One states the lighting is only to be in operation from September 15th to April 30th and is to be switched off from 10.30pm until 7am.

It’s also stated that all mitigation measures are to be implemented relating to biodiversity as outlined in the Ecological Impact Assessment Report.