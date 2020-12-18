NUIG scientist secures US funding stream to expand microscopy training

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A scientist at NUI Galway has been awarded more than 750 thousand dollars to radically expand microscopy training for researchers in academia and industry in Ireland.

Dr Kerry Thompson, a researcher in anatomy at NUI Galway’s School of Medicine and Centre for Microscopy and Imaging, will use the funding to support accelerated learning and research in biological sciences.

The funding will support a new centre of excellence at NUI Galway offering STEM professionals, scientists and researchers cutting edge training in bio-imaging and analysis.

It was confirmed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropy founded by Dr Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, that matches engineering with grant-making, impact investing and policy and advocacy work.

It is part of a $32 million philanthropic package to support biomedical imaging researchers and the development of technology to drive the discovery of cures, prevention or management of disease.