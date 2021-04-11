NUIG science and public engagement programmes secure €350,000 in funding

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom -Three NUI Galway public engagement and education outreach initiatives have been awarded almost €350,000 in funding through Science Foundation Ireland’s Discover Programme.

The grants will support projects dedicated to inspiring and empowering up to 400,000 members of the public in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

The largest allocation of over €260,000 has been awared to Cell EXPLORERS.

Cell EXPLORERS is a science education and public engagement programme locally delivering educational science outreach activities to school children and the Irish public.

€43,000 has been awarded to Cúram’s Science Waves project which is a series of six science radio shows co-created by children and scientists for children.

Meanwhile, €28,000 will go towards the ReelLIFE SCIENCE video competition, which encourages young people and the general public to discover more about STEM subjects and their impact on individuals and society in general.

The funding awards have been announced by the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, as part of a national investment worth €5.2 million through the SFI Discover Programme.