NUIG working on scholarship initiative for refugee students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is working on an initiative to create scholarship opportunities for refugee students to come to Ireland to study.

It’s joined forces with the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to take part in the EU-PASSWORLD project.

The aim of the project is to create a roadmap to create new, safe and legal routes for displaced people to secure education scholarships.

It builds on other successful programmes from Italy, Germany and Canada, which have seen thousands of refugees arrive to work and study.

According to the UNHCR, only 5 percent of refugees worldwide have access to higher education – and it’s hoping to boost that to 15 percent by 2030.

NUI Galway hopes to offer the first higher education scholarship to a refugee by the end of this year.