NUIG says in person exams will impact 40% of students as it continues to face calls to move assessments online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG says in-person exams will be held strictly in line with public health guidelines as the university continues to face calls to have assessments moved online.

The university says onsite exams will relate to about 40% of students this semester.

It comes as the School of Law has made a decision to move from an in-person exam model to online or some other form of alternative assessment.



The decision by the School of Law has led students from other disciplines such as science and engineering to heap pressure on other departments at NUIG to follow suit due to growing concerns over rising COVID infection rates.

In a statement, NUIG says it will be offering a mix of online assessments and in-person examinations from next week at the end of Semester 1 – with in-person exams relating to about 40% of its students this semester.

The university states it has engaged with students with 500 being accommodated as a result of the process in a single room due to a certified condition or additional need, with a deferral option also offered.

It adds the exams are being held strictly in line with public health guidelines, with significantly reduced capacity in all venues – at low as 40% – along with increased ventilation, CO2 monitoring, intensive cleaning regimes and other safety measures.

Electrostatic fogging is being used in some larger venues as an additional hygiene measure.

It comes as an open letter signed by third level students nationwide including students at NUIG will be delivered to Minister Simon Harris and Minister Stephen Donnelly at the Dáil today at 4pm.

It’s spearheaded by two Trinity College Dublin students with over 5,000 students and staff across several higher level institutions asking for #NoInPersonExams and calling on the government to stop in person exams taking place in December 2021 and January 2022 across the country in light of the current COVID case numbers.

An online petition hosted on change.org calling for no in-person exams at NUIG has also gathered almost 1,500 signatures.