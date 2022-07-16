NUIG resubmits plans for watersports facility

Galway Bay FM News – NUI Galway has resubmitted plans for a new water-sports facility.

The development would be located close to the Quincentennial Bridge along the bank of the River Corrib.

The proposed facility would include a gym, changing rooms, bathrooms, reception area, café, function room and a range of offices.

There’d also be a rowing storage shed and two floating platoons on the bank of the River Corrib, as well as a pedestrian and cyclist greenway.

An application for planning permission was recently deemed invalid by city planners over inaccuracies in the public descriptions of the development.

A new application has now been lodged – with planners to make a decision on the latest application by the end of August.