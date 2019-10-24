NUIG researchers seek participants for study examining early psychosis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUIG are seeking participants for a new study examining early psychosis.

The cognitive remediation and social recovery study focuses on helping to improve everyday functioning in young people aged 16 to 35, living with psychosis.

Early psychosis, which refers to a range of mental health difficulties often associated with experiences of hallucinations or delusions, can result in significant difficulties with social and occupational functioning.

The NUIG trial aims to address the strengths and challenges of the individual with the goal of helping people function in their everyday life

It will involve weekly one-to-one therapy sessions over the course of 10 weeks, with an assessment before and after completion of therapy.

It’s all part of a Health Research Board funded programme called YOULEAD – Youth Mental Health Research Leadership.

Further information on the YOULEAD trial is available online at nuigalway.ie/youlead