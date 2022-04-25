NUIG researchers seek participants for remote working survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers from the Whitaker Institute at NUI Galway and the Western Development Commission are seeking participants for a national remote working survey.

The survey will gather data on employees’ experiences and preferences for remote working and assess how remote working is impacting career choices.

The assessment is built on two previous annual national surveys undertaken by the team.

This year’s study will provide insights on how remote working has changed employees work and employment experiences.

NUI Galway Professor of Public Sector Management, Alma McCarthy says the results will show opportunity for regional development…

More on Galway Bay fm news