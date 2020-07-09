NUIG researchers secure over €10m from disruptive technologies fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway researchers and company partners have been awarded over €10 million as part of a Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

The fund was established under Project Ireland 2040 and is run by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation with administrative support from Enterprise Ireland.

Two of the funded projects will see teams at NUI Galway partnering with AuriGen Medical, an NUI Galway spin-out company specialising in electro-physiology and structural heart, dedicated to transforming the management of persistent atrial fibrillation.

A third supported project will see the collaboration between teams at the NUI Galway Centre for Cell Manufacturing and Galway firm ONK Therapeutics Ltd.

The firm is also an NUI Galway spin out which has developed a disease-specific cell product approach to treat cancers.

NUIG Professor Martin O’Halloran says the funding will sustain the continued growth of the local medtech sector…