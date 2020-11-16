NUIG researchers secure funding to develop device for rapid detection of COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers from NUI Galway have secured significant funding to develop a handheld device for the rapid detection of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The group from NUIG and the University of Wyoming have received a grant of almost €200 thousand from the Health Research Board for the project.

The device, which they aim to have available early next year, will also test for antibodies to the virus in human samples.

A test device is already being sold and the research team are currently developing a COVID test to work with it, in order to produce and distribute large quantities within a short period of time.

Professor Gerard Wall, of Microbiology, College of Science and Engineering and SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices (CÚRAM) at NUI Galway, is leading the research.

He will employ a laboratory-based technique that mimics the human immune response in vitro to produce antibody fragments for use in the detection of the virus…

