NUIG researchers make history with medical drone delivery

NUI Galway researchers have made history after completing the first delivery of diabetes medication using a drone.

It took the device just over 15 minutes to fly the medicine from Connemara Airport to Inis Mór.

Researchers say recent severe weather events, including storms Emma and Ophelia, demonstrated the need to develop a way to deliver medicines in all circumstances.

Professor Derek O’Keeffe, who led the project, says it’s crucial that people with diabetes have access to lifesaving medicine at all times.