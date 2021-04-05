NUIG researchers join international projects to improve heart and cell treatments

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Researchers from CÚRAM at NUI Galway have joined two international partnerships to improve medical technology to advance cell therapies and the treatment of heart disease.

The partnerships are part of the US-Ireland Resarch and Development Partnership Programme.

The goal of the programme is to increase collaborative efforts between the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The first new partnership is the Cardiac Organoid Systems Partnership.

This will aim to develop regenerative medicine technologies to treat cardiovascular disease.

The second partnership is the Global Cell Manufacturing and Delivery Partnership.

It’ll look to develop the technology to allow for the transport of high-quality, therapeutic cells at room or ambient temperature.

Professor Gary Duffy of CÚRAM says the cell therapy project is about making treatment more accessible to people with chronic diseases.