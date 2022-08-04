NUIG researchers investigating how sugar could protect medical devices from infection

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway are investigating how sugar molecules could be used to give medical devices increased protection from infection.

The SUGARCOAT project is being led in collaboration with Queen’s University Belfast to tackle the issue of hospital acquired infections.

It aims to harness the science behind how sugar molecules interact with bacteria – to create a polymer coating that stops them from attaching to medical devices.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dr. Joseph Byrne is hopeful the project will have significantly improved outcomes for patients.